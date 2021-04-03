 Skip to main content
Baylor volleyball all set to learn NCAA opponent
Baylor's volleyball team will learn its NCAA tournament seeding and opponent when the field is announced Sunday afternoon.

 Joshua Fralick, Baylor University

Better late than never.

The NCAA volleyball tournament, which usually starts in November, will get its first April kickoff, and ninth-ranked Baylor will be among the teams learning its seeding and playoff opponent on Sunday.

As for the destination, that much is a given. The entire 48-team tournament is scheduled to be played in Omaha, Nebraska, with first-round matches starting on April 14. The national championship match is scheduled for April 24 at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Bears (19-6) are coming off a four-set loss to Texas State in their regular-season finale on Thursday night. And yet they still figure to be a lock for a high seed in the tournament, which would make a school-best five straight NCAA appearances.

Sunday’s selection show is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPNU.

