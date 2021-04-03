Baylor volleyball all set to learn NCAA opponent

Better late than never.

The NCAA volleyball tournament, which usually starts in November, will get its first April kickoff, and ninth-ranked Baylor will be among the teams learning its seeding and playoff opponent on Sunday.

As for the destination, that much is a given. The entire 48-team tournament is scheduled to be played in Omaha, Nebraska, with first-round matches starting on April 14. The national championship match is scheduled for April 24 at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Bears (19-6) are coming off a four-set loss to Texas State in their regular-season finale on Thursday night. And yet they still figure to be a lock for a high seed in the tournament, which would make a school-best five straight NCAA appearances.

Sunday’s selection show is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPNU.