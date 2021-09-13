Baylor volleyball alum Stafford to play in Pan Am Cup

Former Baylor volleyball middle blocker Shelly (Fanning) Stafford will compete with the U.S. Women’s National Team in the Pan Am Cup starting Monday in the Dominican Republic.

Stafford was a three-time All-American for the Bears who set the program’s career record for hitting percentage at .347. Since leaving Baylor, Stafford has played professionally in Poland.

She’ll compete in a round-robin tournament against Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba and the host Dominican Republic. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, and the championship game is slated for Sunday.

The U.S. has won the past three Pan Am Cups. The Americans are coached by U.S. volleyball legend Karch Kiraly.