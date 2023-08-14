Multiple Baylor’s volleyball matches will be televised on national TV for the 2023 season.

On the road, the Bears’ matchup at Iowa State has moved to be on Saturday, Sept. 30 (4 p.m. CT), and Sunday, Oct. 1 (2 p.m. CT), with the second day’s matchup being broadcast on ESPN2.

When UCF comes to Waco, it will now be a Saturday-Sunday matchup, with the Oct. 21 match at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s match at noon on ESPN2.

The first match in the away series with Texas will be broadcast on FS1, and is slated for a 7 p.m. start time.

The Bears will be featured on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for all other home matches and all the remaining in-conference away matches.