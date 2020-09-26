Baylor volleyball bounces back with sweep at Kansas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Baylor volleyball team left nothing to chance Saturday, bouncing back from Friday’s season-opening loss by sweeping Kansas, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15, at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Center.

Lauren Harrison continued her sharp play to start the season for the Bears (1-1). The sophomore transfer from North Carolina tagged a match-best 14 kills to pace the attack for Baylor, which hit .400 in the one-sided affair.

Harrison had help, though, as two other BU hitters had double-digit kill efforts — Kara McGhee smacked 11 kills while hitting .500 and Yossiana Pressley added 10 while hitting .318. Callie Williams turned in a strong game at setter, delivering 30 assists, seven digs and four service aces.

Jenny Mosser had 11 kills for Kansas (1-1), which was limited to a .113 hitting percentage.

Baylor will host TCU next Friday and Saturday.