Baylor volleyball bound for Sweet 16 after beating Washington State

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each set was close, but the Bears managed to win in straight sets. Baylor’s offense clicked early on, as five different players recorded kills in the first 10 points of the match. Despite this, the Cougars were able to capitalize on multiple Baylor mistakes to keep themselves in the set. Washington State got all the way to set point, but the Bears’ late 5-1 run helped them take the first set, 27-25.

In the second set Baylor came out of the gates hot, taking an early 6-2 lead. The Cougars would battle back to tie the set at seven. The set was back-and-forth until mid set where Baylor took control after a 4-1 run to take a 15-12 lead. Skinner came alive with multiple kills, an ace and a block down the stretch. Skinner’s spark carried the Bears to set point, where she delivered the final blow.

McGuyre said it was obvious to him that Baylor's level of play was higher than in the team's opening NCAA win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He wants the team to continue to execute at a high level.