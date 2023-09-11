FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Baylor’s 18th-ranked volleyball team closed out a successful weekend on Sunday by sweeping Pacific, 25-12, 25-23, 25-18, at the Ram Classic.
The Bears (4-3) won all three of their matches to win the tournament title, and head coach Ryan McGuyre became the program’s winningest coach along the way.
Against Pacific (5-4), Elise McGhee and Kyndall Stowers powered nine kills apiece, and Averi Carlson distributed 41 assists.
Baylor will return home Wednesday to face Washington State.