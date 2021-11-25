Baylor volleyball closes regular season with Sooner sweep

NORMAN, Okla. — The No. 7 Baylor volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a second straight sweep of Oklahoma, 25-12, 25-19, 25-23, on Wednesday night.

Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said that Bri Coleman “set the tone” for the Bears (20-5, 14-2) with her serving, as Coleman delivered a career-high five aces. Avery Skinner and Yossiana Pressley supplied consistent hitting power at the net with 11 kills apiece, while Hannah Sedwick — who moved into No. 4 on Baylor’s all-time assists chart a night earlier — tallied 30 assists.

This marks Baylor’s sixth straight 20-win season, and the Bears finished just a game behind Texas for the Big 12 title. The Bears will learn their NCAA tournament seeding on Sunday when the selection show plays out on ESPNU.