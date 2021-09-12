Baylor volleyball completes sweep of No. 7 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Baylor’s No. 17 volleyball team has some skins on the wall now, and they’re made of Gator.

The Bears dispatched No. 7 Florida in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16, on Saturday night. That gave Baylor (3-3) a series sweep of the Gators after the Bears had picked up a four-set win on Friday.

Lauren Harrison tagged 14 kills on .500 hitting for the Bears, while Yossiana Pressley picked up 13 kills and a team-high nine digs. Baylor’s defense stonewalled the Gators (4-3), led by Hannah Sedwick and Kara McGhee, who combined for 12 blocks.

After three straight weeks away from Waco to start the season, Baylor will finally make its long-awaited home debut this week. It will host the Baylor Classic at the Ferrell Center, playing Rice on Thursday and McNeese State on Saturday.