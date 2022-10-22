Baylor volleyball digs out of hole in 4-1 win over K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — With four players delivering double-digit kill performances, the 14th-ranked Baylor volleyball team took down Kansas State, 28-30, 29-27, 25-23, 25-23, on Saturday.

The Bears (17-4 overall, 6-2) have won nine straight in the series with the Wildcats (12-9, 3-5), but they had to dig for this one. They pulled out of a one-set deficit by winning each of the final three sets by a two-point margin.

Setter Averi Carlson and hitter Lauren Harrison both had double-doubles in the win for Baylor. Carlson went for 54 assists and 12 digs, while Harrison had 15 kills and 11 digs.

Elise McGhee led Baylor with 17 kills on .325 hitting. Her sister Kara McGhee had 12 kills and seven blocks and Mallory Talbert delivered 13 kills with a .524 hitting percentage. Lauren Briseno gave the Bears steady passing with 15 digs.

Elena Baka smacked a match-leading 20 kills for the Wildcats.

Baylor will play at Oklahoma Wednesday.