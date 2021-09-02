Baylor volleyball draws more tests in Tennessee, Pittsburgh

Baylor volleyball’s challenging schedule to start the season continues on Friday, as the No. 9 Bears face Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

Baylor (1-1) split a pair of matches in the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge last week, knocking off then-No. 7 Minnesota before falling to No. 2 Wisconsin. Now the Bears will draw another stiff test in the Vols (3-0), who didn’t drop a set in beating Texas Tech, East Tennessee State and North Carolina State in the Tennessee Classic last weekend.

And it doesn’t get any easier for Baylor from there, as it’ll turn around and play No. 7 Pittsburgh (3-0) on Saturday, also in Knoxville.

At least Baylor can always count on Yossiana Pressley, who won the Big 12 Player of the Week honor after swatting 34 kills in BU’s first two outings. The honor was the 20th Big 12 weekly award of her career.