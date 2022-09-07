Baylor volleyball expecting Big 12-level challenges at home tournament

There were a few moments out on the West Coast last weekend where Baylor volleyball coach Ryan McGuyre saw his team score and thought, “Yeah, that wouldn’t have been a kill in Big 12 play.”

He didn’t mean any disrespect to San Diego State or UC-Santa Barbara. He called them good teams, “certainly not bad by any means.” But there is a reason Baylor schedules high-quality opponents early in the season. There’s a reason the Bears opened the year with matches against two Top 5 foes. Because they’ll make you better — or else.

“Everyone wants to hit, but man, I’ve got work on my defense, I’ve got to work on my serve-receive,” McGuyre said. “Lauren Harrison, her blocking was phenomenal (last weekend). She was not a good blocker when she got here. I’d say it took a while for her to really get her to buy in. Now she’s great, one of the tops along with everyone else there. It was great to see that.

"To get people to come around to those other areas of the game, they’re the little things that really matter. They get exploited when we play the good teams.”

To that end, McGuyre expects some Big 12-level challenges this weekend when the No. 15 Bears (3-2) host the Baylor Invitational, featuring matches against Colorado State, Evansville and Arizona State. None of those three are ranked, but the Rams and Sun Devils in particular should be able to replicate the level of competition Baylor will see once Big 12 rolls around later this month.

“It is a learning process, for sure,” McGuyre said. “You can’t play it safe, because it slows down your rate of learning. We believe speed of learning is competitive advantage. And I think we have some really intelligent women on this team.”

One of those bright young volleyball minds whose light bulb has illuminated is Riley Simpson. The redshirt freshman outside hitter from Colorado Springs finished off her attacks with a high rate of efficiency at last weekend’s Pepperdine tournament. Her play yielded the Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor, and McGuyre said she’s only going to improve as the matches and years progress.

“Riley had a great tournament and she’s getting better and better,” McGuyre said. “Again, that’s one of those things where, gosh, I’ve got to remember that she’s a freshman. She’s a redshirt freshman, but her first opportunities to hit were against two of the best teams in Minnesota and Wisconsin. We’re working on her power a little bit more, but she’s been able to start unleashing on some balls.”

Simpson knows she’s a work in progress — aren’t we all? — but she’s giddy over being able to help the Bears as she has.

“I’m excited about it,” said Simpson, who ranks second to senior Lauren Harrison on the team with 61 kills. “I still have a lot of room to grow, obviously, so I think it’s just going to be really fun to see where this year takes me.”

For Simpson and the rest of the newcomers, including the likes of true freshman setter Averi Carlson and graduate senior transfer middle blocker Mallory Talbert, this weekend offers the long-awaited chance to play before a Ferrell Center crowd. The Bears played their first five matches in either road or neutral-site environments. So, bring on the home love already, they say.

“Super thankful to be back at home with the Baylor family,” said Talbert, who transferred from Texas A&M to Baylor, primarily to take advantage of the university’s speed pathology program for her master’s degree.

McGuyre said he is as curious as anyone to see how his newbies respond in their home debuts. Often, young players benefit from the excitement of playing in front of a partisan crowd and get a charge out of it, maybe play a little better. Ultimately the coach wants his team to roll a steady product onto the court for every match, home or road.

But, naturally, he enjoys sleeping in his own bed, too.

“No matter what impact the crowd might have on our opponents, I’m excited to see that atmosphere,” McGuyre said. “We are a family here, love the community, love Baylor. I’m proud of this team already for who they are as people, so we’ll keep multiplying that joy out there and share it with our fans. It’s a high-quality group of young women that’s going to be fun to get behind, and you’ll also get to see them play together for several years here.”

Bear Facts

McGuyre said he texted a note of congratulations to TCU head coach Jason Williams after the latter recently picked up his first win leading the Horned Frogs. Williams served as an assistant at Baylor under McGuyre for seven years prior to taking the TCU job last December. Similarly, McGuyre said he was also happy for Samantha Erger, SMU’s first-year head coach who has the Mustangs out to a 5-1 start. Erger is another bloom from the McGuyre coaching tree. “TCU’s going to be good, he’s going to do a phenomenal job there,” McGuyre said. “Sam, I think they’re 4-1 or 5-1, they’re pretty good, too.”