Baylor volleyball faces North Texas in Denton

After a split with Texas Tech last weekend, the 12th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will step out of Big 12 play for a road match against North Texas in Denton on Wednesday.

The Bears (8-4 overall, 3-1 Big 12) dropped three spots in the AVCA Top 25 poll following their split with the unranked Red Raiders. They still rank second in the conference in hitting percentage (.276) behind No. 1-ranked Texas (.321). Senior Yossiana Pressley leads the conference in kills per set (4.39) and points per set (4.88).

North Texas is 9-7 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA action after sweeping Louisiana Tech on the road last weekend.

Match time at the North Texas Volleyball Center is 6 p.m.

