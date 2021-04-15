Baylor volleyball finds pulse, clinches Sweet 16 trip with win over Waves, 3-2

“It’s just awesome,” said Parise, a native of Brazil who transferred to Baylor before the 2020-21 season from St. Petersburg (Fla.) College. “It’s my dream coming true right now, so it’s kind of unbelievable. I’m so happy that I’m part of this team. I’m going to do my best and take care of my body and just be here for the team when they need me.”

McGuyre said he knew his team would need reinforcements with Marieke van der Mark nursing an ankle injury that has left her availability up in the air. He liked the way Parise had been practicing in recent days, but he also wanted to spring a surprise on Pepperdine.

“I thought it might rattle Pepperdine a little bit, hey, let’s play a girl who nobody has any film or tape on,” McGuyre said. “Let them figure out if they want to block her, not block her, leave her alone, challenge her hands, not challenge her hands. So I kind of liked that idea going into it. But Andressa had great practices coming into the match.”

Baylor’s former national player of the year Yossiana Pressley laid down a heavy bass line at the match’s outset, thumping nine kills in 15 swings in the opening set. But Pepperdine adjusted and located more hitting angles in the second set. The Waves hit .423 in the second set and punched in a late ace from Isabel Zelaya in evening up the score at a set apiece.