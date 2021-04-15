Baylor volleyball finds pulse, clinches Sweet 16 trip with win over Waves, 3-2

OMAHA, Neb. — Baylor volleyball coach Ryan McGuyre described his team as being “on life support” at points of Thursday’s match. The Bears weren’t ready to pull the plug, though.
It tasted salty at times due to the sweat-inducing competition, but it culminated with a Sweet 16 trip for the Bears. 12th-seeded Baylor overcame a 2-1 hole to bounce back for a 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10 NCAA tournament win over Pepperdine at the CHI Health Center.
“Great fight from our team,” McGuyre said. “Trying to get the execution at the level where we’re capable of and make it happen. We’ve learned from other teams on the program, champions don’t die easy. So to move through this tournament, I’m proud of the girls’ character.”
The Bears (20-6) move on to face fifth-seeded Nebraska (15-2) in Sunday’s Sweet 16. A match time hasn’t been announced yet. It’s the third trip to at least the third round in program history for Baylor, which made the Final Four in 2019.
Getting past Pepperdine wasn’t easy by any stretch. Baylor had a bye through the first round of the NCAA tournament, while the Waves (17-4) had played the day before, sweeping UMBC. And for some long stretches of Thursday’s clash, Pepperdine appeared to be the more polished team.
But Baylor elevated its blocking as the match progressed. The Bears unveiled a secret weapon in senior middle blocker Andressa Parise, who hadn’t played since the fall due to injury. Parise walled off the net late in the match and finished with a season-best nine blocks as Baylor outblocked Pepperdine, 18-9, as a team.
“It’s just awesome,” said Parise, a native of Brazil who transferred to Baylor before the 2020-21 season from St. Petersburg (Fla.) College. “It’s my dream coming true right now, so it’s kind of unbelievable. I’m so happy that I’m part of this team. I’m going to do my best and take care of my body and just be here for the team when they need me.”
McGuyre said he knew his team would need reinforcements with Marieke van der Mark nursing an ankle injury that has left her availability up in the air. He liked the way Parise had been practicing in recent days, but he also wanted to spring a surprise on Pepperdine.
“I thought it might rattle Pepperdine a little bit, hey, let’s play a girl who nobody has any film or tape on,” McGuyre said. “Let them figure out if they want to block her, not block her, leave her alone, challenge her hands, not challenge her hands. So I kind of liked that idea going into it. But Andressa had great practices coming into the match.”
Baylor’s former national player of the year Yossiana Pressley laid down a heavy bass line at the match’s outset, thumping nine kills in 15 swings in the opening set. But Pepperdine adjusted and located more hitting angles in the second set. The Waves hit .423 in the second set and punched in a late ace from Isabel Zelaya in evening up the score at a set apiece.
The Waves kept coming like the tides in the third, riding the hot hitting of Rachel Ahrens and Shannon Scully, who tied for the team lead with 19 kills apiece. Pepperdine’s set win pushed Baylor to the edge of elimination, but the Bears kept fighting.
McGuyre said his message to his team after the third set was simple: Keep your hands up, and more importantly, get your hands up. Start blocking Pepperdine’s path, he said.
“Hey, are we going to end it or are we going to move forward? We’ve got to fire up a little bit of energy, but then we’ve got to execute and make plays,” McGuyre said. “We’ve got to start stopping balls at the net. … If our block didn’t show up, we’re on the bus heading home right now.”
Fortunately for the Bears, the blocks arrived. Parise came up huge, but so did Hannah Sedwick (six blocks), Kara McGhee (six blocks) and even Pressley (three). In fact, Pressley may have swung the momentum to stay with a solo stuff of Pepperdine’s Meg Brown in the fifth set.
“Yossi’s solo block on their great middle was probably what started it,” McGuyre said. “Then (for Pepperdine) it’s like, ‘Oh, where do we go?”
Pressley led all players with 26 kills on an efficient .321 hitting percentage, while Lauren Harrison contributed 17 kills for the Bears. Sedwick delivered a team-high 28 assists, while Callie Williams chipped in 17. Shanel Bramschreiber tallied a double-double with 11 digs and 11 assists to go with a pair of service aces.
Besides Parise, Baylor received contributions from deeper reserves like Cassie Davis, KJ Johnson, Emily Van Slate and Bri Coleman to pull out the five-setter.
“It was so awesome, but it’s not anything new,” Pressley said. “They work hard in practice all the time. We always compliment Andressa and Cassie and many others in practice every single day, because they are holding the standard. They are working hard and just being themselves each and every day.
“We know what to expect out of Andressa, Cassie, KJ, Bri, we didn’t miss a beat with them coming in. So, it was do awesome to see them succeed and just get out here and play Baylor volleyball.”