Baylor volleyball gets top-seeded Louisville next

Baylor SFA volleyball (copy)

Baylor's Elise McGhee and the fourth-seeded Bears will go up against top-seeded Louisville in the Sweet 16 Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The fourth-seeded Baylor volleyball team will take its swings at top-seeded Louisville on Thursday on the Cardinals’ home court in Louisville, Ky.

Baylor (25-6) clinched its spot in the NCAA’s Sweet 16 with a grueling five-set win over Rice last Friday. That marked the Bears’ fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Louisville (28-2) will present a significant challenge. The Cardinals carry a 10-game winning streak into this matchup and swept both their NCAA tournament matches against Samford and Purdue. Louisville’s only two losses this season came against Top 10 teams, Ohio State and Pittsburgh.

The Baylor-Louisville winner will face the Nebraska-Oregon winner in the regional final round at 3 p.m. CT Saturday. The Huskers and Ducks will face off at 10 a.m. CT Thursday, while the Baylor-Louisville match will follow 30 minutes later.

