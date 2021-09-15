Baylor volleyball grateful for long-awaited home debut

As Baylor middle blocker Preslie Anderson stepped onto the court at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday, she gazed toward the stands in wonder.
“Man, it looks really cool in here,” she said, admiring the gameday setup.
“I know, right?” exclaimed teammate Marieke van der Mark, while attacking Anderson with a hug. “It’s just so good to be home! And not flying on a plane!”
After a killer three-week road trip that featured five matches against Top 10-ranked teams, the Baylor volleyball team can chuck the carry-on bags in the close, kick off their shoes and relax. They’re finally home.
Well, kind of relax. There’s still work to do.
“It’s great to be home. We love home, we love our fans,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “The atmosphere here, what marketing does, is so great. And it’s become an intimidating place for others. Our team loves our community, so just the excitement to play in front of 8-year-old girls that want to be Bears in the future, to me, is really fun and exciting.”
The round-robin Baylor Classic will allow the home fans their first look at the 2021 Bears (3-3). Baylor will face Rice (4-3) in Thursday’s home opener and take on McNeese State (5-3) to wrap up the event on Saturday. (Rice and McNeese will face off on Friday.)
These first three weeks of the season have been a yoga session, stretching the Bears into challenging positions. But McGuyre sees a team that is getting better and growing more comfortable in their new roles with each passing day. The addition of transfer Avery Skinner from last spring’s national champion Kentucky gave Baylor a glut of All-American outside hitters, as she joined Yossiana Pressley and Lauren Harrison in that company.
So, it’s become a bit of a puzzle-piecing exercise for McGuyre to figure out where everyone fits.
“I think we’ve at least narrowed down, these pieces are going to go this corner of the puzzle,” McGuyre said. “Now, which piece (goes where), we’re stilling working those out. But, at least we know which half it’s in.”
The lineup shuffling led to Van der Mark sliding to an entirely new position altogether. The 6-foot-6 fifth-year senior has moved to middle blocker from her old, familiar spot at right-side hitter. It’s all so new and there’s so much to learn that Van der Mark said she feels like a freshman all over again.
“The first conversation I had with Coach Mac (about the move) was pretty interesting, it was fun,” Van der Mark said. “I had no idea if it was going to happen. I was just like, OK, let’s just have fun and see what the team needs. I was willing to sacrifice wherever and do what’s best for the team. If it’s middle, it’s middle, if it’s right side, then it’s right side. I’m really happy that I still get to be here with the team.”
Baylor took two matches from then-No. 7 Florida in Gainesville last weekend. That represented a step forward for the Bears after dropping three straight to Wisconsin, Tennessee and Pittsburgh following a season-opening win over another top 10 team in Minnesota.
But the Bears realize the journey is just getting started. Even victories offer opportunities to learn, to grow, to figure out where everybody fits best.
“I've learned that this team never gets comfortable and never is complacent,” said the senior Anderson, in her second season with the Bears after transferring from Cal. “Even in our wins, I think we've always found some sort of lesson that we can take from it and apply it to the next match. That's what Coach Mac has done a good job of implementing.
"The wins that we get now will help us and put us in a good position going down the road, but this team is just not OK with a 3-0 sweep. In the results, we’re very much process-oriented, so hopefully you'll be able to see that firsthand if you come to our game tomorrow.”