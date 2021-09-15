Baylor volleyball grateful for long-awaited home debut

These first three weeks of the season have been a yoga session, stretching the Bears into challenging positions. But McGuyre sees a team that is getting better and growing more comfortable in their new roles with each passing day. The addition of transfer Avery Skinner from last spring’s national champion Kentucky gave Baylor a glut of All-American outside hitters, as she joined Yossiana Pressley and Lauren Harrison in that company.

So, it’s become a bit of a puzzle-piecing exercise for McGuyre to figure out where everyone fits.

“I think we’ve at least narrowed down, these pieces are going to go this corner of the puzzle,” McGuyre said. “Now, which piece (goes where), we’re stilling working those out. But, at least we know which half it’s in.”

The lineup shuffling led to Van der Mark sliding to an entirely new position altogether. The 6-foot-6 fifth-year senior has moved to middle blocker from her old, familiar spot at right-side hitter. It’s all so new and there’s so much to learn that Van der Mark said she feels like a freshman all over again.