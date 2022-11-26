Baylor volleyball handles its business on way to Senior Day sweep

The Baylor volleyball team threw a mullet-style shindig — business in the front, party in the back.

The 17th-ranked Bears handled their business by sweeping Kansas State, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20, in their final regular-season match on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. That result amplified the joy for the postgame party, as the team celebrated its four seniors: Lauren Harrison, Kara McGhee, Mallory Talbert and Cassie Davis.

“To me, our success is a testament to these four girls' investment in the other athletes,” Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “And I think a lot of seniors say, ‘It’s all about me, it’s my time.’ But easily this group can say, it’s about everybody else.”

Speaking of that success, Baylor (23-6 overall, 12-4 Big 12) closed out a second-place finish in the conference with its 13th sweep of the season. McGuyre wholeheartedly believes his team has done enough to warrant one of the 16 host sites for the upcoming NCAA tournament. The NCAA field and seedings will be revealed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU's selection show.

“It’s been kind of a wide-open year for everyone, but we still scheduled tough,” McGuyre said. “Our conference all played tough. Preseason we were the No. 1 conference ranked in RPI, we finished second in there. We beat the Big Ten champion. It was a long time ago, everybody is back to 0-0, but Wisconsin wins the Big Ten, we got a win over them.

“Other bubble teams for a host (site), I think of Rice, phenomenal team, great team, but we win at their house and swept them, 3-0. I think we scheduled and did everything we were supposed to do.”

If this was indeed their last home match, all four of Baylor’s seniors made sure it was one to remember. They all played and made contributions to the Bears’ victory, living out the praise that McGuyre heaped on them in a postgame Senior Day video and in the interview room following the match.

Harrison, the former All-American, finished with 12 kills on .312 hitting and eight digs, routinely flashing her dimpled smile after each putaway.

“For Lauren Harrison, she’s got a cannon of an arm,” McGuyre said. “So much firepower, and her smile still melts every time. Whenever the dimples are out, the guns are out, hey, game over. That is all we need in the game plan, those two things coming up.”

McGuyre said that Kara McGhee has played like a “first-team All-American” all season, and she did nothing to alter that perception against the Wildcats (14-14, 5-10). McGhee tallied seven kills and a team-leading four blocks.

“Kara’s just been a dominant force, but it’s never been about stats for her,” McGuyre said. “For both Kara and Lauren, it’s just fun to see their leadership blossom and flourish this year.”

Davis hasn’t been a major statistical contributor in her career, but McGuyre called her a “coach’s dream” and a “supermodel,” in that her preparedness as both an athlete and as a 4.0 student models the behavior he wants the younger players to follow.

Talbert arrived at Baylor as a grad transfer after four years at Texas A&M, so she experienced Senior Day for the second time in two years. She has developed into a steady right-side hitter, blocker and server for the Bears, and dropped in a team-best three aces against the Wildcats.

“She just plays with such great joy. It’s so fun to coach,” McGuyre said of Talbert. “She gets excited, because she does things that 8-year-old children will do out there sometimes, which is incredibly joyful. But she speaks with the knowledge with the sage. You’re like, ‘Man, that is so wise and so full of wisdom.’ But I’m pleading to her teammates, ‘Hey, listen to her, listen to her, listen to her.’”

K-State dirtied things up enough to keep each set relatively close, but the Bears made the finishing plays they needed, Junior Elise McGhee, Kara’s younger sister, pounded nine kills in the opening set, mixing in sizzling spikes and well-placed rolls, and ended up with a match-high 14 kills for the day.

Elena Baka led K-State with 12 kills in the losing effort.

Baylor’s Harrison said that the Bears wanted to make a statement in this final regular-season contest, both for themselves and hopefully for that NCAA tournament committee.

“I think it was really important to win our last regular-season home match and then just get momentum going into the tournament,” Harrison said. “Coach Mac was telling us to treat this like it’s a first or second-round game in the tournament, and I think that’s what we did.”

Kara McGhee said that she managed to keep it all together, even while taking photos with her family or during those moments when her sister Elise was hanging all over her during the postgame ceremony. That’s because Kara knows it’s not really over yet.

Baylor wants to extend its season as long as possible.

“I would say I’m not one to get super emotional, but I think it will hit me when we’re all done with volleyball,” McGhee said. “We still have a lot to accomplish and a lot of goals we want to meet.”