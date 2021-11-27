Baylor volleyball in line for another high seed, host spot for NCAAs

It’s become something of a late autumn tradition for the Baylor volleyball team to spend the NCAA’s Selection Sunday at head coach Ryan McGuyre’s house. What makes the team bonding experience even warmer and fuzzier than the Christmas carols and the hot cocoa are the high seeds and host spots that the Bears seem to rack up with regularity these days.

That tradition should continue on Sunday. Baylor is a lock to land one of the NCAA’s 16 host sites, not to mention one of the higher seeds in the tourney field, which will be revealed via a selection show at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Baylor was ranked No. 7 nationally in last week’s AVCA Top 25, and that was before the Bears (20-5 overall, 14-2 Big 12) closed out the regular season with a pair of road wins over Oklahoma. Baylor also came in at No. 3 in the NCAA’s most recent RPI rankings, so the Bears might even push for a top 4 national seed. At the very least, they’ll land somewhere in the 5-8 range.

The NCAA tournament will return to 64 teams this year after trimming the field to 48 last spring in response to COVID-19. Baylor went 20-7 overall last year and beat Pepperdine in the NCAA tournament before falling to fifth-seeded Nebraska in the Sweet 16, 3-0.