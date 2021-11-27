Baylor volleyball in line for another high seed, host spot for NCAAs

It’s become something of a late autumn tradition for the Baylor volleyball team to spend the NCAA’s Selection Sunday at head coach Ryan McGuyre’s house. What makes the team bonding experience even warmer and fuzzier than the Christmas carols and the hot cocoa are the high seeds and host spots that the Bears seem to rack up with regularity these days.
That tradition should continue on Sunday. Baylor is a lock to land one of the NCAA’s 16 host sites, not to mention one of the higher seeds in the tourney field, which will be revealed via a selection show at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Baylor was ranked No. 7 nationally in last week’s AVCA Top 25, and that was before the Bears (20-5 overall, 14-2 Big 12) closed out the regular season with a pair of road wins over Oklahoma. Baylor also came in at No. 3 in the NCAA’s most recent RPI rankings, so the Bears might even push for a top 4 national seed. At the very least, they’ll land somewhere in the 5-8 range.
The NCAA tournament will return to 64 teams this year after trimming the field to 48 last spring in response to COVID-19. Baylor went 20-7 overall last year and beat Pepperdine in the NCAA tournament before falling to fifth-seeded Nebraska in the Sweet 16, 3-0.
This year’s Baylor roster may be teeming with as much talent as any group in school history, after adding 2020-21 All-American Avery Skinner from Kentucky over the offseason. With Skinner, Lauren Harrison and all-time kills leader Yossiana Pressley, the Bears possess as much power at the pins as any program in the country.
Baylor also can take some measure of confidence out of the fact that it’s the only team in the country with a win over No. 2-ranked Texas (23-1, 14-1). The Bears outlasted the Longhorns, 3-1, on Nov. 6 to earn a home split with that powerhouse program that played for the NCAA title in April.
If Baylor wants to reach the Final Four for the second time in program history, joining its 2019 team, it’ll need the kind of complete effort it showed in that win over the Horns. In addition to Pressley’s 24 kills that day, the Bears got one of their best efforts of the season out of junior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who spanked eight kills in 11 attempts.
The NCAA tournament will open Thursday, and Baylor should land in the Thursday-Friday window for the first two rounds, since the Ferrell Center will have a Saturday conflict with a pair of Baylor basketball games that day.