Baylor volleyball keeps up hot hitting against North Texas

Baylor’s volleyball team continues to hit at a hefty clip, as North Texas learned firsthand.

The 14th-ranked Bears finished off their points at a high rate as they smashed the Mean Green, 25-6, 25-22, 25-20, on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center. It was the sixth straight win for Baylor (7-2).

Coming off a crazy-high .667 hitting percentage the last time out against Evansville — the highest by an NCAA Division I team in 11 years — Baylor didn’t quite approach those levels. But the Bears still tallied a strong .372 percentage, led by Mallory Talbert, who hit .636 with seven kills in 11 swings to go with a team-high seven blocks.

Lauren Harrison had a team-leading 10 kills with only two errors for a .444 percentage and Kara McGhee chipped in nine kills and four blocks. Harrison picked up five blocks. Averi Carlson, who was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week Tuesday, distributed 21 assists before giving way to Faith Lynch, who had 16 assists.

Treyaunna Rush led all players with 13 kills for the Mean Green (5-7), but UNT hit just .056 against Baylor’s sturdy defense.

The Bears will next host the Baylor Classic Thursday and Friday, with Tulsa, Sam Houston State and McNeese State coming to town.