Baylor volleyball lands in AVCA poll at No. 16

Baylor’s volleyball team made the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 25, coming in at No. 16 overall.

The Bears are coming off a 22-6 season that ended in the Sweet 16. They’ll have to replace some of the best players in school history in the likes of Yossiana Pressley and Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick, but they’ve still got lots of talent on hand, including the Big 12’s pick as Preseason Freshman of the Year in Averi Carlson.

Other Big 12 teams ranked in the AVCA poll include Texas at No. 2 and Kansas at No. 23.

Baylor will host its annual Green & Gold Scrimmage at 6 p.m. Wednesday and then will face Texas A&M in an exhibition at 4 p.m. Friday, also at the Ferrell Center. The Bears open up the regular season in Fort Worth Aug. 26-27, with matches against No. 5 Minnesota — the team that ended their season last year in the NCAA tournament — and No. 3 Wisconsin.