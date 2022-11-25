Baylor volleyball looking to solidify NCAA seeding, send seniors out in style

Baylor’s volleyball team wants to send its old girls out in style on Senior Day.

The 17th-ranked Bears will host Kansas State in Saturday’s regular-season finale, 1 p.m. from the Ferrell Center. Baylor will honor four seniors following the match: Kara McGhee, Lauren Harrison, Cassie Davis and Mallory Talbert.

Besides that, Baylor (22-6 overall, 11-4 Big 12) would like to solidify its chances to possible host in the first two rounds of next week’s NCAA tournament. The NCAA makes 16 teams host sites for the first two rounds, and Baylor’s current RPI stands at 15th nationally.

Kansas State (15-13, 6-9) is coming off a five-set win over Texas Tech on its own Senior Night Wednesday. The Wildcats lost to Baylor in four sets in Manhattan on Oct. 22.

After Saturday’s match, Baylor will await its NCAA tournament seeding and landing spot. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central on Sunday on ESPNU.