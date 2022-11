Up to No. 11 in the national poll, the Baylor volleyball team returns to the road Wednesday to face Texas Tech.

The Bears (19-4 overall, 8-2 Big 12) will be aiming to sweep the season series with the Red Raiders (7-15, 0-9). Baylor won in four sets over Tech in Waco on Oct. 19.

On Sunday, Baylor dispatched of West Virginia in rapid fashion, as the Bears hit .341 as a team in the sweep.

Wednesday’s match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start and will be streamed on ESPN+.