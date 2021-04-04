Baylor volleyball nabs 12 seed for NCAA tourney, first-round bye

It was a disjointed season in many ways, as the Bears played a conference-only schedule last fall, finishing second in the Big 12 to Texas, before returning for the spring to play nonconference matches. Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said it was challenging to navigate, especially with no context to lean on, and he admitted that he’d do a number of things differently in scheduling and training if he could do them over again.

He said he didn’t have any issue with where the NCAA seeded the Bears.

“This whole year has been so different,” McGuyre said. “The committee has no criteria to go off of with RPI and everything else, so I feel it’s accurate. I feel like 1 through 16 are all really good and we didn’t have much cross-play, so it’s hard to know how to compare the two.”

Baylor played Pepperdine on Feb. 28 in Waco, and bumped off the Waves in a five-set battle. So the Bears are familiar with the Waves if that turns out to be their second-round foe.

Most of the players also understand what it takes to make a deep NCAA tournament run. In 2019, Baylor gained the No. 1 overall national seed and advanced to the program’s first Final Four. The knowledge they gained from that experience should come in handy as they return to postseason action for the first time since.

“It’s so valuable,” said senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. “We were just happy to be there, one, and then to be able to experience that environment and just have fun, be out there, play together and play Baylor volleyball, it’s always a great opportunity. Just to have new faces and to bring everyone to the tournament again is awesome. I’m excited for us to compete at a high level.”

