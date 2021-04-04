Baylor volleyball nabs 12 seed for NCAA tourney, first-round bye

It probably speaks to how far the Baylor volleyball team has come in recent years that the Bears viewed a No. 12 overall seed in the NCAA tournament as a bit of a disappointment.
But the Bears plan to use that to their advantage. It’s motivation. The Bears still believe they’re one of the top handful of teams in the country, a legitimate national championship contender. Now it’s just up to them to go prove it.
“I would say getting back to what it means to play Baylor volleyball, and that’s one way,” said senior middle blocker Preslie Anderson. “We always say there’s only one way to play, and that’s all-out, full effort, communication, very disciplined, very trained. We use that word in our gym a lot — trained volleyball. So making sure that once we get to the tournament, take that and apply it on the big stage, where the best teams come and show up. I think it’s going to be such a good challenge for us.”
Baylor (19-6) was awarded the No. 12 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, which will be played out in a bubble environment in Omaha, Neb., beginning on April 13. The NCAA trimmed the event to 48 teams this year from the usual 64, and as such Baylor will gain a first-round bye as one of the top 16 seeds. The Bears will meet the winner of Pepperdine and Maryland-Baltimore County at 11 a.m. on April 15 in the second round.
It was a disjointed season in many ways, as the Bears played a conference-only schedule last fall, finishing second in the Big 12 to Texas, before returning for the spring to play nonconference matches. Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said it was challenging to navigate, especially with no context to lean on, and he admitted that he’d do a number of things differently in scheduling and training if he could do them over again.
He said he didn’t have any issue with where the NCAA seeded the Bears.
“This whole year has been so different,” McGuyre said. “The committee has no criteria to go off of with RPI and everything else, so I feel it’s accurate. I feel like 1 through 16 are all really good and we didn’t have much cross-play, so it’s hard to know how to compare the two.”
Baylor played Pepperdine on Feb. 28 in Waco, and bumped off the Waves in a five-set battle. So the Bears are familiar with the Waves if that turns out to be their second-round foe.
Most of the players also understand what it takes to make a deep NCAA tournament run. In 2019, Baylor gained the No. 1 overall national seed and advanced to the program’s first Final Four. The knowledge they gained from that experience should come in handy as they return to postseason action for the first time since.
“It’s so valuable,” said senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. “We were just happy to be there, one, and then to be able to experience that environment and just have fun, be out there, play together and play Baylor volleyball, it’s always a great opportunity. Just to have new faces and to bring everyone to the tournament again is awesome. I’m excited for us to compete at a high level.”