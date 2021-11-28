Baylor volleyball picks up No. 5 overall seed for NCAAs

Baylor’s senior volleyball players have already gone through their Senior Day festivities. But they’ll get another chance to bid a fond farewell to the Ferrell Center.

Baylor landed the No. 5 overall national seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, after finishing 20-5 overall and 14-2 in the Big 12, second in the conference standings only to second-seeded Texas. The Bears will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-9) in the NCAA’s first round at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The other two teams headed to the Waco Regional are Washington State (19-11) and Northern Colorado (24-6), who will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The winners of the two first-round matches will face off at 7 p.m. Friday, also at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor reached the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year and the ninth time in program history. The Bears lost to Nebraska in the Sweet 16 in last season’s tournament after crafting a dream season in reaching the program’s first Final Four in 2019.

This also marks the fourth time under head coach Ryan McGuyre that Baylor has hosted in the NCAA’s first two rounds. Last season brought the exception, as the entire NCAA tournament played out in a bubble environment in Omaha, Neb., in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.