The U.S. Women’s Under-21 Volleyball Team defended its championship at the NORCECA Pan American Cup on Sunday, defeating Mexico, 3-0, in the final. The U.S. roster included Baylor players Lauren Briseno and Allie Sczech along with BU associate coach Joshua Walker on the coaching staff.

“I thought that Mexico were great hosts this week and it was a wonderful crowd,” said Team USA coach Dan Fisher. “Our girls did a good job of not letting the crowd get to them. I thought our pins were very impressive the whole tournament and hit for very high numbers. Tonight, in the third set, Mexico really took a lot of chances with their serve, and it worked. We had to fight through that storm, and we did. I’m proud of this group.”