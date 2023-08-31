The Baylor volleyball team will play its third Top 25 opponent in as many matches when the No. 16 Bears host No. 18 Rice on Friday.

Baylor (0-2) opened with a pair of tough Top 10 matches last week against Wisconsin and Minnesota in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Minneapolis. The Owls (2-1) have wins over Southern Miss and then-No. 22 USC in addition to a loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Bears have been paced in the early going by Kyndal Stowers, who tops the team in kills with 24 and service aces with five. Stowers won the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year honor prior to the season.

Rice leans on Emilia Weske, who has 35 kills in the Owls’ three matches.

First serve at the Ferrell Center is 7 p.m. Friday, and the players will hold a post-match autograph session for fans.