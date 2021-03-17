Baylor volleyball prepped for Houston road swing

The sixth-ranked Baylor volleyball team will make an H-Town road trip, as the Bears play at Houston on Thursday followed by a match at Rice on Friday.

The Bears (16-4 overall, 13-3 Big 12) are coming off a 3-0 sweep of Texas State last week in San Marcos. In that match, senior setter Hannah Sedwick distributed a whopping 45 assists in the three-set match. As a result, she was honored as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week as well as the AVCA National Player of the Week.

Baylor should face some solid competition in Houston (12-2) and Rice (13-3). The Cougars are 8-0 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Owls are also undefeated in league play, at 12-0 in Conference USA games.