The 2023 Baylor volleyball season is brought to you by the musical stylings of Robert Earl Keen. For it was Keen, of course, who once warbled, “The road goes on forever, and the party never ends.”

The Bears are saddled with one of the most challenging schedules they’ve faced in Ryan McGuyre’s tenure in Waco, mostly because of the teams they’ll play on the road. Baylor will again open its season with the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge on Minnesota’s home court in Minneapolis, facing No. 2 Wisconsin on Friday followed by No. 7 Minnesota on Saturday.

Things don’t really let up from there, as the 15th-ranked Bears play 15 of their 28 scheduled matches outside of Waco, including meetings with both of the teams picked ahead of them in the Big 12 preseason poll, No. 1 Texas and No. 17 BYU.

Nevertheless, rather than gripe at the Big 12 schedule-makers, the Bears are embracing the challenge of it all. You know, because the “party never ends.”

“We know it’s going to be tough,” said McGuyre, who is entering his ninth season leading the Bears. “But the girls have already bought in and they’re just being great warriors. The idea is that a warrior is never defeated. You win championships in December, so we want to be the best team possible in December. We’re trying to be as good as we can be now, but we’re really committed to one degree better.”

They may be warriors, but they won’t necessarily be old generals. In a weird twist of roster fate, the Bears feature no seniors on their 18-player squad for 2023. McGuyre knows there could be a bit of a learning curve for his team, especially with seven newcomers in the mix. But he’s also been pleasantly surprised with how quickly they’re picking things up in practice.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re learning at a high level and then adapting in the match, where a fifth-year senior has played hundreds of matches more than most of the girls on our team,” McGuyre said. “That’s something I look forward to, because the only way to fix experience is to give them experience. We can’t shove that all down in them. But we’re really addressing how attentive are we?

“The speed of learning can be a competitive advantage for us down the road. This team is learning really, really quick. The hope is we feel like seasoned veterans by the time we hit December.”

As usual, everyone is chasing Texas in the Big 12. The Longhorns are the defending NCAA champions and appear as loaded as ever. They picked up 44 of 64 first-place votes to land at No. 1 in the AVCA Preseason Top 25.

But Baylor has steer-wrestling potential. The Bears finished 25-7 overall and 12-4 in the Big 12 in 2022, second only to Texas. They advanced to the NCAA tournament for the seventh straight year and won their first two matches to reach their fourth straight Sweet 16 before being bounced in three sets by top-seeded Louisville.

Now their returners are a year older, a year better.

“I would say I definitely am way more comfortable, just because I know what to expect,” said sophomore setter Averi Carlson. “Because I’ve traveled a bunch, I know what the gyms are like and stuff like that. But I’m really, really excited.”

Carlson won the Big 12 Freshman of the Year trophy in 2022, carrying on Baylor’s high standard of setting that dates back to the likes of Cory Siverston Williams, Dana Chuha, Taylor Barnes and, more recently, Hannah Sedwick. She smacked 30 service aces and delivered 1,258 assists in her freshman season.

She could build on that hefty assist total with a strong collection of hitters at her disposal. Though Baylor graduated a former All-American in outside hitter Lauren Harrison and an all-conference middle blocker in Kara McGhee, the Bears still possess as much punch as an MMA gym. Allie Sczech is another sophomore coming off a strong debut season in which she nailed 230 kills. McGuyre thinks the Carlson-to-Sczech combination could have a nice Mahomes-to-Kelce ring to it.

“I think Averi and Allie’s connection has looked really good to start of this year in practice. For me, there’s been a cool shift where it’s like, ‘Man, that’s three more years of those guys together,’” McGuyre said.

Elise McGhee is a 6-4 junior thumper who racked up 274 kills last season, and never stopped smiling while doing so. Kyndal Stowers, a 5-11 freshman outside hitter from Denton Guyer, was voted by Big 12 coaches as the conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year. Other outside hitters who will be vying for Carlson’s setting attention include sophomores Sophia Keene and Riley Simpson and freshman Kendal Murphy.

The back end of Baylor’s defense figures to be steady, thanks to the presence of junior libero Lauren Briseno. The middle blockers are far more fresh-faced following the departures of Kara McGhee and Mallory Talbert, but McGuyre is enamored with their potential. One of the new additions in that regard is 6-3 JUCO transfer Manuela Bibinbe, who McGuyre said gives off Marieke van der Mark energy, recalling the ever-bubbly former BU spiker.

“Manuela is extremely joyful,” McGuyre said. “I think it’s worth the price of admission just to watch her play. Because she plays a ferociousness and a smile all the time. It’s just awesome. Fearless in everything she’s doing. But the love that she has for just playing feels like when I first started playing volleyball for the very first time. It’s really cool and fun to watch. She definitely impacts her teammates in that way.”

The Bears might need to tap into that joy on all those challenging road trips this season. After facing Big Ten beasts Wisconsin and Minnesota this weekend, Baylor will return to Waco to make their home debut Sept. 1 against Rice.