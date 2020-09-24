Baylor volleyball preview: Shorter season hasn't bottled Bears' zest for playing

One of Ryan McGuyre’s pet expressions — more than that, really, it’s his hope for his team every season — is “multiply the joy.”
In 2019, McGuyre’s Baylor volleyball team multiplied their joy in exponential ways, as it advanced to the program’s first Final Four. Now, the program’s next test is this: Can multiplication still happen amid division? Can the team continue to increase its exultation when the season has been divided into a smaller sliver by COVID-19?
Absolutely, McGuyre insists.
“We have a sport we love playing. We’re excited to go,” McGuyre said. “And the fact that we’re not playing each other makes it exciting.”
No, the intrasquad scrimmages are over for now, as Baylor will open its Big 12-only season on Friday at Kansas. The Big 12 opted to proceed with a fall season even though the NCAA canceled all fall championships and pushed them back to the spring.
The Baylor players said that over the summer they endured moments of doubt and frustration over whether they’d play at all in 2020. So, they’re grateful for this chance.
“We all realize that we’re very blessed to have a season this fall. Being one of the only conferences that gets to play is really exciting,” said junior opposite-side hitter Marieke van der Mark. “We’re all just amped up. Everyone is downstairs getting ready for practice, and we’re all excited that we get to go out and compete against someone else.”
It figures to go down as a season to swing away without reservation. The NCAA will allow eligibility relief for fall sports athletes who play in 2020. That means a supernova like reigning AVCA National Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley, who’s going into her fourth season, will be able to come back as a senior again in 2021.
“I’m just taking it as an opportunity to grow better with my team,” said Pressley, who led the Big 12 in kills per set (5.41) and points per set (5.82) last season. “We lost five months of playing time (with a canceled spring), so I just feel like this is a great opportunity to get back out there and get the chemistry going, synergy, and have another opportunity to win another Big 12 championship — outright this time, hopefully.”
Baylor had to settle for a share of the conference crown with Texas in 2020, as the Bears and Longhorns finished with identical 15-1 records in league play. That was still a big deal for Baylor, though. Not only was it the first conference volleyball title in program history, but in doing so the Bears snapped a 35-match, 18-year losing streak to the mighty Longhorns.
Now the Bears want to prove they weren’t a one-hit wonder.
“Honestly, for me personally, I just want to show everyone that it wasn’t a fluke last year,” Van der Mark said. “Everyone was like, ‘Yeah, Baylor, this is just a one-time thing.’ It’s not. We’re all here to show that we’re here to stay, that we’re here for the top.”
McGuyre said that as the 2020 season dawns, the Bears are dealing with a few non-COVID-related injuries. But Baylor’s depth should keep the team plenty competitive.
Obviously the attack often funnels through Pressley, a springy-legged spiker who totaled 546 kills and hit .276 as the Bears made their historic run to the Final Four. Gone is Shelly Stafford, a fellow All-American at middle blocker, as she’s now playing professionally overseas. But 6-foot-4 sophomore Kara McGhee (158 kills, 139 blocks in her debut season) appears more than capable of picking up the slack.
Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick, who married Baylor football’s Jay Sedwick in May, joins Pressley as a returning All-American. She’s established herself as one of the most gifted setters in the country, and delivered 1,192 assists last year. Nipping at her heels is redshirt junior Callie Williams, a former Midway standout who transferred from Tennessee before the 2019 season and had to sit out last year. Williams is the daughter of BU associate head coach Jason Williams. McGuyre called her “a bulldog, a competitive warrior” who plays to win.
Van der Mark was 2019’s unquestioned breakout star. The 6-foot-6 hitter from the Netherlands amassed 193 kills and 86 blocks, and when she was locked in on the right side, defenders had to inch more her direction, which freed up lanes for Pressley on the left. Van der Mark also stands out as the self-proclaimed “energy maker” of the team, and doesn’t plan to extinguish her chest-bumping, yell-unleashing fire just because of fewer fans in the gym or other COVID restrictions.
Junior Shanel Bramschreiber should get even more opportunities to ignite the attack from the back row. She’ll take over as the starter as libero following the graduation of past digging specialists Tara Wulf and Braya Hunt. Outside hitter/defensive specialist Campbell Bowden redshirted in 2019 as a freshman, and McGuyre considers her “one of our best passers and defenders in the gym.” Sophomore high flier KJ Johnson could also be poised for a bigger role.
Then there are the newbies, who Pressley called “our secret weapon.” They may not be secrets for long, though, given their impressive ability. They include 6-foot-3 middle blocker Andressa Parise from Brazil, who transferred to Baylor after a two-year junior college stint at St. Petersburg (Fla.) College, 6-4 freshman hitter Cassie Davis of Highlands Ranch, Colo., graduate transfer Lache Harper, who had 112 blocks in the middle at UCF in 2019, and sophomore hitter Lauren Harrison, who transferred from North Carolina after topping the Tar Heels with 350 kills in 2019. Harrison is eligible to play this year.
“I’m looking to see these new faces playing in new places, and what they’re really going to do,” McGuyre said.
He’s hoping to get his chance soon enough. Nothing is guaranteed in 2020, so the Bears are planning to attack every match, every set, even every serve with a sense of urgency.
“Not everybody gets to play. This is definitely a blessing,” Pressley said. “We get to take full advantage of it. This could be our last practice today or tomorrow. This might be our last match this coming weekend, so we just want to leave it all out on the table this coming weekend and have the standard of Baylor volleyball be strong.”
