Baylor volleyball preview: Shorter season hasn't bottled Bears' zest for playing

Junior Shanel Bramschreiber should get even more opportunities to ignite the attack from the back row. She’ll take over as the starter as libero following the graduation of past digging specialists Tara Wulf and Braya Hunt. Outside hitter/defensive specialist Campbell Bowden redshirted in 2019 as a freshman, and McGuyre considers her “one of our best passers and defenders in the gym.” Sophomore high flier KJ Johnson could also be poised for a bigger role.

Then there are the newbies, who Pressley called “our secret weapon.” They may not be secrets for long, though, given their impressive ability. They include 6-foot-3 middle blocker Andressa Parise from Brazil, who transferred to Baylor after a two-year junior college stint at St. Petersburg (Fla.) College, 6-4 freshman hitter Cassie Davis of Highlands Ranch, Colo., graduate transfer Lache Harper, who had 112 blocks in the middle at UCF in 2019, and sophomore hitter Lauren Harrison, who transferred from North Carolina after topping the Tar Heels with 350 kills in 2019. Harrison is eligible to play this year.

“I’m looking to see these new faces playing in new places, and what they’re really going to do,” McGuyre said.

He’s hoping to get his chance soon enough. Nothing is guaranteed in 2020, so the Bears are planning to attack every match, every set, even every serve with a sense of urgency.

“Not everybody gets to play. This is definitely a blessing,” Pressley said. “We get to take full advantage of it. This could be our last practice today or tomorrow. This might be our last match this coming weekend, so we just want to leave it all out on the table this coming weekend and have the standard of Baylor volleyball be strong.”

