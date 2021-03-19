Baylor volleyball pulls out 5-setter against Rice

HOUSTON — Apparently the Baylor volleyball team only works overtime in Houston.

For the second straight day, the sixth-ranked Bears picked up a five-set win over an H-Town opponent, beating Rice, 23-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10 on Friday. The Bears also had a five-set win over Houston on Thursday.

Yossiana Pressley’s 26 kills powered the day for Baylor (18-4), and she did it on efficient .350 hitting. Pressley also tallied 15 digs.

Lauren Harrison chipped in 19 kills, while Hannah Sedwick amassed five kills, 27 assists and four blocks. Callie Williams had a double-double with 19 assists and 13 digs.

Nicole Lennon led Rice with 15 kills and 10 digs, while Carly Graham also had a double-double with 43 assists and 13 digs.

Baylor will be back on the court March 26 at home against Texas.