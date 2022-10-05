 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor volleyball pushes past Sooners, improves to 3-0 in five-set matches

Baylor volleyball

Baylor improved to 9-0 on its home court this season with a five-set win over Oklahoma Wednesday night.

 Baylor athletics

It was something of a grind, but the 17th-ranked Baylor volleyball team pulled through.

The Bears experienced their share of ups and downs, but stayed with the process and eventually pushed past Oklahoma, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10, in Big 12 competition Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (13-3 overall, 3-1 Big 12) improved to 3-0 in five-set matches season and upped its home record to 9-0.

Lauren Harrison was Baylor’s sweetest swinger, finishing with 15 kills. But Allie Sczech (13 kills), Kara McGhee (12) and Elise McGhee (9) provided some key attacks as well.

Late in a tight third set, the upset-minded Sooners (11-5, 1-3) held a 23-22 lead. But Baylor came through with a Harrison kill to tie the score. Then Faith Lynch came in off the bench to deliver a couple of strong serves. The first led to a Riley Simpson kill and the BU lead, and the second resulted in a set-clinching ace.

OU, which was led by Alexis Shelton’s 15 kills, rallied to win the fourth and extend things to a decisive fifth set. But Baylor dialed up its blocking late, including scoring on match point thanks to a tandem block from Mallory Talbert and Elise McGhee.

The win was the 13th straight in the series for Baylor, which travels to West Virginia Saturday.

