Baylor volleyball ranked 10th to start season

Baylor volleyball was tabbed as the No. 10 team in the first AVCA Top 25 poll of the season.

Baylor went 20-7 in last year’s split fall-spring season, and made the NCAA’s Sweet 16. The Bears feature four past All-Americans on the 2021 roster, including transfer Avery Skinner from Kentucky, the daughter of former Baylor basketball legend Brian Skinner.

Baylor has been ranked in each of the past four AVCA preseason polls, after landing at No. 16 in 2018, No. 20 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2020.

The Bears have a rugged schedule ahead, as they have 13 matches against ranked opponents or teams receiving votes in the poll. Following its Green and Gold scrimmage on Wednesday and an exhibition against Texas A&M on Friday, Baylor will open its season on Aug. 27 against No. 7 Minnesota in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.