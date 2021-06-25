Baylor volleyball releases fall slate

Baylor volleyball fans can begin marking their calendars as the 2021 fall schedule was released on Friday.

The challenging 25-match ledger features eight contests against 2020 NCAA Tournament teams, with four of last season's Elite Eight on the docket. The Bears will test themselves with seven matches against top-10 teams and play just 10 home matches at the Ferrell Center.

"This certainly is the most difficult and challenging schedule we have ever competed in here at Baylor. Nearly every single preseason match will be a battle heading into conference play," Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre. "I hope we are both challenged, successful and learn from each competition this season. We want to be prepared and sharpened in every aspect."

To begin the year, Baylor will take on Minnesota, last season's No. 3 seed to the NCAA Tournament, in a neutral-site match on Aug. 27 in Madison, Wis. Then, the Bears will square off with 2020 Final Four participant and No. 1 overall seed Wisconsin on Aug. 28.

Continuing along the season-opening, six-match road series, BU will head to Knoxville, Tenn., for matches against Tennessee and Pittsburgh, a 2020 NCAA quarterfinalist, on Sept. 3-4. Then, the Bears go south to Gainesville, Fla., for a two-match set at Florida, the fifth-ranked team in last season's final AVCA poll.