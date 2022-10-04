Baylor volleyball returns to Ferrell Center to face Sooners

It’s back to the friendly confines of the Ferrell Center for the Baylor volleyball team.

The Bears saw a 10-match winning streak come to an end at Iowa State last week before rebounding to knock off Kansas in Lawrence in a five-set dogfight on Saturday. The 1-1 week led to Baylor (12-3 overall, 2-1 Big 12) dropping from 13th to 17th in the AVCA Top 25 rankings.

But they’ll be back home Wednesday to face Oklahoma (11-4, 1-2). The Bears have won 12 straight meetings over the Sooners, and are 8-0 on their home court this year.

The start time for this one is 8 p.m., and it will also be televised on ESPNU.