 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor volleyball returns to Ferrell Center to face Sooners

  • 0
Baylor TCU volleyball (copy)

Elise McGhee and the Bears will return to their home court on Wednesday to face Oklahoma.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

It’s back to the friendly confines of the Ferrell Center for the Baylor volleyball team.

The Bears saw a 10-match winning streak come to an end at Iowa State last week before rebounding to knock off Kansas in Lawrence in a five-set dogfight on Saturday. The 1-1 week led to Baylor (12-3 overall, 2-1 Big 12) dropping from 13th to 17th in the AVCA Top 25 rankings.

But they’ll be back home Wednesday to face Oklahoma (11-4, 1-2). The Bears have won 12 straight meetings over the Sooners, and are 8-0 on their home court this year.

The start time for this one is 8 p.m., and it will also be televised on ESPNU.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert