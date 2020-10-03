Baylor volleyball rings up another win, celebrates last year's Big 12 title

One at a time, the members of last year’s Baylor volleyball team strode onto the court to receive their prize. It was less a gift than a reward, as Baylor held a ring ceremony to present the players with some hard-earned bling for winning last year’s Big 12 championship.

Before that ceremony, the Bears illustrated why they’re a contender to multiply that jewelry collection.

The No. 2-ranked Bears stonewalled TCU with superior blocking, sweeping the Horned Frogs, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor outblocked TCU, 11-1, with sophomore Kara McGhee supplying five of those stuffs.

“We really stressed our defense, that’s something we thought was lacking in our blocking,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “It was a little slow out of the gate today. But to keep TCU with some great hitters to a negative hitting percentage, that was also very, very impressive. … We’re on the right track with what we want to do, and I think we can still be better at that.”

The Bears (3-1) indeed limited TCU to a negative attacking night, as the Frogs (0-2) hit minus-.031. That’s because many times when it appeared that TCU might have a sliver of light in which to squeeze through a spike, the Bears slammed that window shut. Five different BU players had multiple blocks in the win.