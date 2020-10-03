Baylor volleyball rings up another win, celebrates last year's Big 12 title

One at a time, the members of last year’s Baylor volleyball team strode onto the court to receive their prize. It was less a gift than a reward, as Baylor held a ring ceremony to present the players with some hard-earned bling for winning last year’s Big 12 championship.
Before that ceremony, the Bears illustrated why they’re a contender to multiply that jewelry collection.
The No. 2-ranked Bears stonewalled TCU with superior blocking, sweeping the Horned Frogs, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor outblocked TCU, 11-1, with sophomore Kara McGhee supplying five of those stuffs.
“We really stressed our defense, that’s something we thought was lacking in our blocking,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “It was a little slow out of the gate today. But to keep TCU with some great hitters to a negative hitting percentage, that was also very, very impressive. … We’re on the right track with what we want to do, and I think we can still be better at that.”
The Bears (3-1) indeed limited TCU to a negative attacking night, as the Frogs (0-2) hit minus-.031. That’s because many times when it appeared that TCU might have a sliver of light in which to squeeze through a spike, the Bears slammed that window shut. Five different BU players had multiple blocks in the win.
“(Blocking) was our main thing that we came into this match focusing on, and our focus was just locked in, dialed in,” said newcomer Lache Harper, who totaled four blocks. “We kept talking to each other so we could stay aware of what everybody was doing, but we just really locked in and focused on what we had to do and got it done.”
As the match progressed, the Bears cranked up their hitting efficiency. McGhee was so locked in that she would have needed a password or a face ID to unlock. She bashed 12 kills in 14 attempts for a fantastic .857 hitting percentage.
At one stretch early in the third set, McGhee simply took over. The 6-foot-4 smasher from San Antonio pounded six kills in a run of seven points for the Bears. McGhee couldn’t help but bust out in a cheesy grin during the onslaught, which McGuyre said that he loved to see since she’s usually pretty subdued.
It’s kind of remarkable that Baylor doesn’t seem like it’ll miss a beat at the middle blocker spot, even with former All-American Shelly Stafford having graduated and playing professionally in Poland.
“I think Kara can take it to even another level. They’re such different people (Shelly and Kara), but … Kara’s done so much better this year,” McGuyre said. “She’s already been a great blocker, so we have that going for us already. But there’s a difference in being a hitter and a scorer. When Kara’s able to hit one right, one left, and then throw a ball to (the back right corner), the range is really starting to open up for her.”
Yossiana Pressley tied McGhee as BU’s top kill artist with 12. The reigning national player of the year whacked seven of those kills in the opening set, as the Bears seized the momentum with a 10-4 closing run.
Setter Callie Williams continues to perform a reasonable impression of Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick, BU’s other returning All-American who is out with an injury. Williams, a junior from Midway, went 3-for-6 on kill shots in addition to picking up 13 digs and 32 assists.
TCU couldn’t string much success together, finishing with 27 attacking errors. Sarah Swanson paced the Frogs with six kills.
Following the match, the Baylor players ventured into the tunnel before returning, one by one, for the ring presentation. The returning players were joined by several alums who came back for the event, and pro players Stafford and Gia Milana sent along video messages. McGuyre then proceeded to give out some of 2019’s team awards, since the Bears never held a postseason banquet due to COVID-19.
As he praised several of his players, the coach choked up with emotion. It was nice to relive some of last year’s joy, he said. McGhee called the ring ceremony “the cherry on the sundae.”
“It was hard. I tear up just seeing them,” McGuyre said. “It ended so abruptly in the Final Four. We were really cherishing day by day. We knew something special was happening last year, and we were not going to take it for granted. We lose in the Final Four and then everyone’s going their separate ways for Christmas, and then those players are done.
“We didn’t get our postseason banquet like we normally would with the team awards, seniors’ final remarks, the farewells, so to speak. So tonight was my first time seeing them, actually putting my arm around their shoulder. For me, I was confronted with a whole bunch of great memories about what they did and what they brought. Makes me want to brag on them even more.”
Baylor completed the season sweep of TCU with the triumph, taking all six sets. The Bears will be back at home again Thursday and Friday, hosting Oklahoma.
