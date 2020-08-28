Baylor volleyball rolling with punches on revamped schedule

This certainly wasn’t how Ryan McGuyre envisioned his team’s 2020 season unfolding, especially after coming off the program’s first Final Four trip.
But McGuyre’s Baylor volleyball team will have games to play, and for that they’re grateful.
“I won’t lie, I was really struggling to navigate, how do I go into this because we don’t know when we’re even playing,” McGuyre said during a Zoom interview on Friday. “Is this a preseason speech, is this a postseason-type speech? Where are we at with that? I really loved kind of how the whole experience went. With there being so much noise and uncertainty, our focus was just to emphasize what is true. We want to be triumphant and victorious in the areas we can control.”
Clarity arrived on Friday, as the Big 12 released its schedule for the fall. Baylor will play a 16-match Big 12-only schedule, beginning Sept. 25 at Kansas. For the first time, teams won’t play a home-and-home series with their conference foes, but rather will play those teams on consecutive days at the same location. For instance, after playing the Jayhawks on Sept. 25, the Bears will turn around and play them again the following day before returning to Waco.
That’ll create a different dynamic for conference play. Baylor is not completely unaccustomed to playing on consecutive days. In early-season tournaments and in the NCAA postseason, it’s common. But for a Big 12 schedule, it’s a bold new world.
“What makes this unique is it’s the same opponent,” McGuyre said. “I think teams will be much more susceptible to stubbing their toe, just from a comfort level. How and if COVID affects it will have a huge impact on what the fall season looks like. Maybe Yossi (Pressley) sprains her ankle round 1 against Oklahoma, then normally you don’t play them until six weeks later, and your team is looking a lot different. Now when you go to battle it’s going to be the same teams for the most part going after each other.
“Also, with no day in between to work on the adjustments. So, that really is going to be the key. You’ll learn a lot from Day 1, how well you can implement the adjustments you’ll put into place on Day 2.”
Baylor’s four road opponents in the Big 12 will be Kansas (Sept. 25-26), Texas Tech (Oct. 16-17), Iowa State (Oct. 23-24) and Texas (Nov. 6, Nov. 8). The four teams the Bears will face at home are TCU (Oct. 2-3), Oklahoma (Oct. 9-10), West Virginia (Oct. 29-30) and Kansas State (Nov. 20-21). A reminder: Oklahoma State does not have a volleyball team.
The NCAA announced on Aug. 19 that fall sports athletes would be granted eligibility relief for 2021. A senior this year can return as a senior next year. That decision brought a sigh of relief to coaches all over the country, even as they’re aware it may create future challenges with a glut of players on a roster.
McGuyre said that players who were hesitant to play in 2020 for fear that they may lose a year on a partial season can now breathe easy.
“It changes the landscape for us through 2024. And it’s in a good way,” he said. “There’ll be some hard decisions down the road. Before that (decision) was made, you always want to protect your seniors, so we were really trying to weigh the balance, what do we do with Hannah Sedwick Lockin, who got married, and what do we do with Yossiana, because they’re both National Player of the Year, first-team All-Americans. Do we want to burn them in a season we may not get through or may not count or could be a partial? Prior to that announcement we were looking at redshirting both of them, but it’s also got to fit into the life plans for them. … That does take the stress off of everything.”
The NCAA canceled all fall sports championships on Aug. 13, so Baylor’s fall campaign will end when it plays K-State in its final Big 12 match. McGuyre and the other coaches around the conference still aren’t sure how a spring NCAA tournament will work. “We’re still waiting to hear on that,” the coach said.
The prevailing message he has passed to his team is this: Just be resilient.
“A lot of that is our attitude,” McGuyre said. “Gosh, we practice one day, then the next day we’re shut down for a little bit. How do we respond to those things? Really, this attitude of being resilient. And the fact that we haven’t seen each other in community, I think reaffirmed that we are designed, we’re better together.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!