Baylor volleyball season preview: Evolving roster, similar outlook for Bears

So long, Yossiana Pressley. Farewell, Hannah Sedwick. See you later, Avery Skinner.

Baylor’s volleyball program said good-bye to some of the best players in school history following the 2021 season. The legacy they built, which includes a 2019 Final Four appearance, multiple All-America honors and an AVCA National Player of the Year award for Pressley, won’t soon be forgotten.

But it’s time to move on. A new season awaits. And the current Bears, who are ranked No. 16 in the AVCA Preseason Top 25, are enthusiastic about carving out their own legacy.

“I think one thing that is so unique to Baylor is that our legacy isn’t necessarily in our performance,” said fifth-year senior middle blocker Kara McGhee. “It’s shown in our performance, but it’s in God and just honoring God. That will still be carried over regardless of who’s here, because that’s something that is so important to all of us. As that’s the most important thing for us, we still want to perform well on the court. And we will, because we’ve been training hard and we have so many talented players. It’s just fun.”

It ought to be fun for McGhee and the other middles. The Bears will be looking to beat teams inside-out more in 2022. In recent years, they’ve attacked early and often from the pins, and why not? When you have high fliers like Pressley and Skinner swooping in from the outside, it makes complete sense to pin the offense to their backs.

But Baylor plans to be more intentional in setting its middle blockers for kill chances this season. Head coach Ryan McGuyre has liked what he’s seen from that strategy both in practice and in the Bears’ preseason exhibitions. Certainly, McGhee, along with her younger sister sophomore Elise McGhee and Texas A&M fifth-year transfer Mallory Talbert, are fans of the strategy.

“It definitely makes our offense more dynamic, which makes it harder on the defense, them not knowing where to go,” Kara McGhee said. “Faster middles, faster pace, makes it more chaotic on the other side.”

Ideally, the switch in focus could free up avenues on the outside for the Bears. Just as a football offense might run to set up the pass, Baylor’s middle blocker-oriented attacking could yield additional space for the outside hitters.

Even minus Pressley and Skinner, there’s still talent at that spot. Specifically, there’s a past All-American in senior Lauren Harrison, who tallied 241 kills on a .262 hitting percentage last fall while sharing opportunities with those other two slammers.

“As far as returning firepower, Lauren Harrison has … one of the heaviest arms in the country,” McGuyre said.

McGuyre is high on the potential of redshirt freshman Riley Simpson and true freshman Allie Sczech as young but efficient hitting options. Simpson got a chance to bide her time and learn from Baylor’s talented veterans last year, and she’s eager to be unleashed and use those lessons.

“It was awesome,” Simpson said. “Honestly, at times it was a bit intimidating. But it was really great to learn from Avery and Yossi and Kara and a bunch of other really experienced players. I definitely learned quickly what my weaknesses were, but it was also great because they were pushing me to do my best every day.”

Following Sedwick at setter isn’t necessarily the most enviable position. But if anyone might be up to the challenge, it’s freshman Averi Carlson, the Big 12 coaches’ pick as Preseason Freshman of the Year in the conference. Carlson comes in as the highest-ranked recruit Baylor has ever signed — she was listed at No. 4 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com — and won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award at Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy High School as a senior.

“She’s a humble warrior,” McGuyre said of Carlson, who enrolled early at Baylor and went through spring drills with the team. “She is very consistent in who she is. I don’t have to worry about nerves or anything with her. Incredible learning. You talk about speed of learning as a competitive advantage, and she’s one of the quickest learners I’ve ever coached.”

You know that moment when you’re sitting in a roller coaster, noisily ascending the climb before the initial drop? It’s terrifying and daunting and exhilarating all at once. That’s the ideal representation of Baylor’s schedule. The Bears will open up the season on Friday and Saturday at TCU’s Schollmaier Arena, but not against their Big 12 pals the Frogs. No, instead Baylor will take on No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and No. 3 and defending national champion Wisconsin on Saturday as part of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. No pressure or anything.

All of these teams will likely look a little different come December, when the NCAA tournament rolls around. But there is still much to be gained from diving headlong into the fire, McGuyre said.

“I think we can take away a lot. That’s the challenge,” he said. “Last year, we split, we won (one). So, between now and the next time we see them — it could be a Final Four, it could be a regional final — who’s working harder and who’s getting better? Like I said, I love the rate that this team is improving, but we’ve got to really be there at the end, we’ve got to maintain this rate.”