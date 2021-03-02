Baylor volleyball seniors want to seize opportunity for breakthrough Texas win

Ryan McGuyre made the comment almost off-hand, but he clearly wanted to send a not-so-subtle message to his two senior stars.

As Yossiana Pressley and Hannah Sedwick were wrapping up an interview session on Tuesday, the Baylor volleyball coach reminded them of this little nugget. “You know, it’s the last chance for you guys to win at Texas," he said.

“I know. I thought about that,” Sedwick responded.

If Baylor’s seniors indeed want to make a bit of history and claim the program’s first-ever victory in Austin, they’ll have to get that done on Wednesday night. The sixth-ranked Bears (15-3 overall, 13-3 Big 12) will take another crack at the No. 2 Longhorns (16-0, 14-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center on the UT campus. The match won't count in the Big 12 standings, which were decided last fall.

Though Baylor will play Texas once more this spring, that match will come in Waco on March 26. And even though Pressley and Sedwick can both return for another season in the fall thanks to the NCAA’s awarding of eligibility relief, both Baylor-Texas meetings in the 2021 season will also unfold in Waco, since Baylor played in Austin twice during the COVID-altered fall season.

So, it's time to seize the day.