It took a little longer than the Baylor volleyball team wanted, but all Top 25 wins are good wins.

The 18th-ranked Bears jumped out to a two-set lead and then had to hang on for dear life before putting down No. 19 Ohio State, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 15-8, on Friday night at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (5-4) had three players reach double-digit kills, led by Elise McGhee with a season-high 19. Kyndal Stowers added 16, while Manuela Bibinbe continued her recent efficient string of hitting with 12 kills on a .647 hitting percentage. Defensively, Bibinbe swatted five blocks, while Stowers, McGhee and Allie Szcech added three apiece.

Averi Carlson delivered 48 assists and a pair of service aces for the Bears, and Lauren Briseno led the back-row passing with 18 digs.

Ohio State (3-6) was topped by Emily Londot’s 23-kill, 14-dig effort.

It goes down as a nice bounce-back win for the Bears after they fell in four sets to 11th-ranked Washington State on Wednesday. Next up for Baylor will be a home match with Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. Tuesday before they start Big 12 play at BYU on Sept. 23.