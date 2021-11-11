Baylor volleyball signs nation's No. 4-ranked class

 Skip to main content
Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre and his staff brought in the country's fourth-ranked recruiting class this week.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor’s sixth-ranked volleyball team has some reinforcements coming in the future, as the program signed its highest ranked class in program history this week, head coach Ryan McGuyre announced.

The Bears’ four-player recruiting class was ranked No. 4 nationally, headed up by the No. 4 and No. 5-ranked players, setter Averi Carlson and outside hitter Alexis Dacosta, respectively.

Carlson is Baylor’s highest-ranked recruit ever, as the Lucas Lovejoy product is projected as the top setter in the country by PrepVolleyball.com. Dacosta, out of Fulshear High School in Katy, joined Carlson on the 2021 Under Armour All-American team.

The class also includes 6-4 right-side hitter Allie Szech of George Ranch High School in Sugarland and 6-2 outside hitter Sophia Keene of Concordia Lutheran in The Woodlands.

Coming off a win over No. 1 Texas, the Bears (14-5, 8-2) will travel to take on TCU (8-12, 2-8) on Friday and Saturday in Fort Worth.

