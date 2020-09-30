Baylor volleyball sits at No. 2 in initial AVCA poll

The Baylor volleyball team comes in at No. 2 nationally in the opening American Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the season.

Baylor (1-1) opened 2020 with a split against Kansas last week. But the Bears still picked up one first-place vote in the AVCA polling and sit second nationally behind only Big 12 rival Texas, with whom they shared the Big 12 title in 2019.

Four Big 12 teams are ranked in the poll. Besides Texas and Baylor, the others include No. 9 Kansas and No. 13 Iowa State. Teams in the Big 12, ACC, SEC and Sun Belt are eligible for the poll, as others like the Pac-12 and Big Ten aren’t playing volleyball this fall.

Baylor will next host TCU in its opening home matches, at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.