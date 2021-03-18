Baylor volleyball storms back for 3-2 win over Houston

HOUSTON — Once the sixth-ranked Baylor volleyball team found its groove, there was no stopping it.

The Bears fell behind two sets to nine before charging back to beat Houston, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-9, 15-10, on Thursday.

Baylor (17-4) picked up its hitting efficiency as the match progressed. After hitting .195 in the first two sets, the Bears hit .360 in the third, .321 in the fourth and .353 in the fifth to storm back.

Yossiana Pressley doubled her pleasure with 19 kills and 17 digs, while Lauren Harrison added 15 kills. Hannah Sedwick also had a double-double with 39 assists and 15 digs. Kara McGhee topped the defense with six blocks.

Abbie Jackson’s 18 kills led Houston (12-3).

Baylor’s trip through Houston continues on Friday when the Bears take on Rice.