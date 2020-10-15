Baylor volleyball streaks into Lubbock

The No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team will carry a five-match winning streak into a weekend visit to Lubbock to face Texas Tech. Both the Friday and Saturday matches are slated for 6 p.m.

The Bears (5-1) have won each of the past three meetings with the Red Raiders, including two straight sweeps. Baylor’s winning streak in Lubbock dates back even longer, as the Bears have won their last eight matches there.

Baylor’s defense has been on point, led by the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Shanel Bramschreiber, who has 39 digs in her last two outings.

Texas Tech (3-3) split its series with TCU last week in Fort Worth, losing a five-set match in the opener before winning in four sets.