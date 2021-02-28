Baylor volleyball survives strong Pepperdine team, 3-2

With All-American Yossiana Pressley smacking 17 kills, the sixth-ranked Baylor volleyball team held off a strong Pepperdine team, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-7, on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (15-3 overall, 13-3 Big 12) closed especially strong, hitting .300 in the decisive fifth set.

While Pressley was as strong as ever, who had a double-double with 14 digs to go with her 17 kills, she also loads of support. Lauren Harrison chipped in 15 kills while hitting .273, while Marieke van der Mark smacked 11 kills at a .296 clip.

Emily Van Slate (14 digs) and Shanel Bramschreiber (12 digs) stood out as defensive stalwarts for the Bears, while setters Hannah Sedwick and Callie Williams combined for 35 assists.

Rachel Ahrens led Pepperdine (7-2) with 15 putaways.

Baylor will meet No. 2 Texas in Austin on Wednesday, a match that will go down as a nonconference contest.