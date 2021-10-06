Baylor volleyball sweeps North Texas in midweek clash, 3-0

DENTON — Baylor’s No. 12 volleyball team easily dispatched North Texas in nonconference action, 25-19, 25-10, 25-20, on Wednesday night.

Baylor (9-4) held out All-American Yossiana Pressley for an undisclosed reason. But it didn’t matter, especially when you’re a team with other past All-Americans on the roster. Two of those reached double figures in kills, as Avery Skinner walloped 18 kills and Lauren Harrison had 10. Skinner now stands only nine kills away from 1,000 for her career at Kentucky and Baylor.

Yet another past BU All-American, senior setter Hannah Sedwick, also came to play, whether she was dialing up her own number or that of her teammates. Sedwick had 34 assists and went 7-for-7 on kill attempts.

Rhett Robinson tagged 17 kills for North Texas, but the Mean Green was limited to just .152 hitting.

Baylor returns to Big 12 play Thursday and Friday, hosting Kansas.