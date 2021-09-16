Baylor volleyball sweeps Rice

Yossiana Pressley collected 17 kills and 10 digs as the No. 12 Baylor volleyball team rolled past Rice 25-18, 25-17 and 25-17 on Thursday night in the opening match of the Baylor Classic.

The match was Baylor's first at the Ferrell Center this season after going 3-3 away from home against a tough schedule, including a pair of wins over then-No. 7 Florida on Sept. 10-11 in Gainesville.

Hannah Sedwick delivered a tremendous performance for Baylor with 37 assists and seven blocks while Lauren Harrison collected nine kills and two blocks. Shane Bramschreieber helped out the defensive effort with 14 digs and Lauren Briseno added 11 digs.

Baylor will face McNeese State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Baylor Classic. McNeese (5-3) will face Rice (4-4) on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

