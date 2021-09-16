 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor volleyball sweeps Rice
0 comments

Baylor volleyball sweeps Rice

{{featured_button_text}}

Yossiana Pressley collected 17 kills and 10 digs as the No. 12 Baylor volleyball team rolled past Rice 25-18, 25-17 and 25-17 on Thursday night in the opening match of the Baylor Classic.

The match was Baylor's first at the Ferrell Center this season after going 3-3 away from home against a tough schedule, including a pair of wins over then-No. 7 Florida on Sept. 10-11 in Gainesville.

Hannah Sedwick delivered a tremendous performance for Baylor with 37 assists and seven blocks while Lauren Harrison collected nine kills and two blocks. Shane Bramschreieber helped out the defensive effort with 14 digs and Lauren Briseno added 11 digs.

Baylor will face McNeese State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Baylor Classic. McNeese (5-3) will face Rice (4-4) on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert