Baylor volleyball sweeps West Virginia for fourth straight win

The 13th-ranked Baylor volleyball team pocketed its fourth straight win with a sweep of West Virginia, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18, on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

Allie Sczech’s 10 kills led the way for Baylor (19-4, 8-2) while hitting .400 for the match. The Bears hit .341 as a team, aided by setter Averi Carlson’s 31 assists.

Elise McGhee added eight kills, while Kara McGhee had six kills and seven blocks.

Baylor next plays at Texas Tech on Wednesday.