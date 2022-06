Baylor’s volleyball team was tabbed as No. 2 in the Big 12 preseason poll Thursday, behind only perennial power Texas.

The Longhorns, who went 27-2 last year, won the Big 12’s preseason poll for the 12th straight year.

It’s the fifth straight year the Bears have been picked second in the poll. Last season Baylor went 22-6 overall and 14-2 in the Big 12. Baylor opens the 2022 season Aug. 26 in Fort Worth against Minnesota in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.