Baylor volleyball taking on Iowa State in national TV match

Winners of their last 10 matches, the 13th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will try to make it 11 in a row when they face Iowa State on the road Wednesday.

The Bears (11-2 overall, 1-0 Big 12) haven’t played since last Wedneday, when they beat TCU, 3-1, in their Big 12 opener. Baylor has smashed the ball with high efficiency during its winning streak, and middle blocker Mallory Talbert ranks third in the country in hitting percentage at .447.

Baylor freshman Allie Sczech won Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors after leading the Bears in kills, blocks and points in the win over the Horned Frogs. That victory pushed head coach Ryan McGuyre to his 500th career victory as a women’s coach. McGuyre also has more than 200 wins coaching men.

Iowa State is 8-6 overall on the year and 0-1 in the conference following a 3-1 loss to TCU on Saturday. The Cyclones were picked third in the Big 12’s preseason poll behind Texas and Baylor.

Wednesday’s match is pegged for 6 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN2.