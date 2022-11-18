Baylor volleyball targeting road upset of No. 1 Longhorns

Baylor’s 15th-ranked volleyball team will look to vanquish top-ranked Texas on Saturday at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin.

The Bears (22-5 overall, 11-3 Big 12) lost to the Longhorns in four sets Oct. 15 in Waco, and will be looking for just their fifth win over Texas in 93 career meetings. However, two of Baylor’s past wins did come when Texas was ranked No. 1, both of those wins in Waco.

Nevertheless, Texas (20-1, 13-1) isn’t unbeatable, as Iowa State showed in a five-set win over the Horns on Oct. 19. Texas has won seven straight matches since that loss, dropping only one set in the process.

Baylor senior Kara McGhee leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally in blocks per set at 1.51. She and her sister Elise will be playing against their parents’ alma mater in this one.

Match time is 7 p.m., and it will be televised by the Longhorn Network.