 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor volleyball targeting two more wins Saturday

  • 0
Baylor volleyball

Baylor pocketed 12 team blocks in a sweep of Colorado State on Thursday.

 Baylor athletics

If Baylor’s volleyball program continues to get some highly intelligent play from their “blockheads,” they’re going to be tough to beat.

That’s the affectionate nickname Baylor has assigned to its middle blockers Kara McGhee and Mallory Talbert. Their prowess was on full display in the 15th-ranked Bears’ sweep of Colorado State on Thursday, as BU racked up 12 team blocks in those three sets.

“Just implementing the game plan, I think it worked out really well and that we were able to be successful in our blocking,” McGhee said.

Baylor (4-2) will close out its Baylor Invitational on Saturday with a pair of matches, against Arizona State at 11 a.m. and then against Evansville at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Porsche calls off F1 collaboration with Red Bull

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert