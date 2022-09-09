Baylor volleyball targeting two more wins Saturday

If Baylor’s volleyball program continues to get some highly intelligent play from their “blockheads,” they’re going to be tough to beat.

That’s the affectionate nickname Baylor has assigned to its middle blockers Kara McGhee and Mallory Talbert. Their prowess was on full display in the 15th-ranked Bears’ sweep of Colorado State on Thursday, as BU racked up 12 team blocks in those three sets.

“Just implementing the game plan, I think it worked out really well and that we were able to be successful in our blocking,” McGhee said.

Baylor (4-2) will close out its Baylor Invitational on Saturday with a pair of matches, against Arizona State at 11 a.m. and then against Evansville at 7 p.m.